/ / / Andersen Is New Unilever Chairman

Unilever has named Nils Andersen, a Danish executive who has led companies in consumer goods and other fields, as its new board chairman.

Andersen, 61, joined Unilever’s board as a non-executive director in 2015. He has served as CEO of AP Moller Maersk A/S, the world’s largest container ship and supply vessel operator, and of brewer Carlsberg A/S.

Andersen replaces Marijn Dekkers, who has been Unilever chairman for three years. Dekkers will remain on Unilever’s board as a non-executive director.

Unilever has been facing challenges in its food division, with products like mayonnaise, tea and condiments that are undergoing center-store doldrums. It also is undergoing a slowdown in India and China, two of its biggest foreign markets.