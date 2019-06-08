/ / / Anuga, World’s Largest Food Fair, Coming in October

Anuga, which claims to be the world’s largest food fair for the retail trade and the foodservice and catering markets, this October celebrates 100 years since its first exposition in Stuttgart, Germany, in 1919.

A lot has changed in terms of trends and technology, but one thing that has remained constant is consumers’ desire for delicious and nutritious foods and beverages. That will be the focus of the 35th installment of Anuga, at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany, Oct. 5-9.

This biennial event is a central business and communications platform for all players involved in the development, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of food and beverages. It’s where new products make their debut to complement today’s and tomorrow’s trends. For many product developers, it’s where they go to observe innovations and generate ideas for the future.

The 2017 expo attracted nearly 165,000 trade visitors from about 200 countries exploring the more than 7,400 exhibitors. Event organizers anticipate breaking this record in 2019, as Cologne attracts buyers and sellers from all countries around the world.

Anuga is best described as 10 trade shows under one roof, as the exposition is a well-arranged layout divided up into themed areas. The halls are: 1. Bread & Bakery, 2. Chilled & Fresh Food, 3. Culinary Concepts, 4. Dairy, 5. Drinks, 6. Fine Food, 7. Frozen Food, 8. Meat, 9. Hot Beverages and 10. Organic. For the first time Anuga is offering participation opportunities for start-up companies in special pavilions located in each of the show halls.

Also new for 2019 is the Boulevard of Inspiration, which will showcase new products as well as house the Anuga Trend Zone, a program stage where experts from Innova Market Insights and Euromonitor will present analyses on the developments in the food & beverage industry. In addition, there will be a focus on the future of food at a platform called Anuga Horizon 2050. Here visitors will be able to explore new technologies, solutions and industry innovations focused on startups, sustainability, alternative proteins and social media.

For more information, visit www.anuga.com.