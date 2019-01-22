/ / / American Pasteurization Acquires FreshCo Foods

American Pasteurization Co. (APC), a specialist in high-pressure processing (HPP), acquired a fellow Milwaukee company that it has been shepherding, FreshCo Foods, a contract manufacturer that makes HPP specialty food products.

FreshCo was founded in 2017 and has three CIA-trained chefs who work with clients on all aspects of product development – from concept creation and testing to packaging development and production. FreshCo's packaging capabilities include bag, squeeze pouch and container filling of almost any shape or size and induction seal application.

FreshCo was established as a stand-alone company to provide co-packing services to clients of APC and it's been operating in the same building as APC. "Its rapid growth has required an infusion of capital that’s best delivered by APC,” says Justin Segel, co-founder and CEO of American Pasteurization Co.

As a result, FreshCo has been renamed APC Manufacturing. Its products include hummus, fresh salsa and pico de gallo, salad dressing, baby food, macaroni & cheese, soups and stews, mashed potatoes and potato sides, stuffing, pasta salads, fresh salads such as tuna and chicken, sauces and marinades and pesto and marinara. It's capable of co-packing guacamole and avocado-based products.