/ / / For Rent: Spacious Potato, One Bed, Nearby Bath, $200

Seeking to take its 6-ton, 28-ft.-long symbol out of national touring, the Idaho Potato Commission (IPC) has renovated the giant fabricated potato into a hotel room in South Boise "with breathtaking views of the Owyhee Mountains."

This week, the commission announced the opening of this unique retreat. The steel, plaster and concrete fake tuber – 28 ft. long, 12 ft. wide and 11.5 ft. tall – was created in 2012 in celebration of the IPC’s 75th anniversary. Bolted to a flatbed trailer, the giant spud was designed for a one-year tour, but it traveled across the country for seven years. Until now, when it was deemed unfit for travel.

Kristie Wolfe, a former member of the Big Idaho Potato Truck Tour team and tiny house builder, transformed the head-turning tater into a lasting fixture that folks can continue to enjoy.

“When Kristie presented her vision for the potato, the IPC unanimously agreed to donate it to her," said Frank Muir, president/CEO of the commission.

Some facts about the eco-friendly…uh…hotel:

Energy Efficient – The potato’s walls are made of 10-inch thick green expanding foam for optimal heating and cooling efficiencies.

Air Conditioning – An 8-inch x 60-inch underground pipe acts as a natural air conditioner and fan pumping cool air into the potato even during hot summer months.

Water – The sink is located above the toilet to redirect the fresh water that normally goes into the tank to the sink, saving both water and space

Conveniently Located – Just 20 miles to downtown Boise.



The bathroom is located in a recycled silo just a few steps from the potato. The spa-like loo features a giant whirlpool, a fireplace, luxurious amenities and a glass skylight for night-time star-gazing.

Encasing a queen-sized bed, it's listed on Airbnb for $200 a night:

https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/32011367?s=51&guests=1&adults=1

Meanwhile, the Big Idaho Potato Truck Tour is already under way with its second-generation spud.