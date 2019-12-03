/ / / Former Kraft Exec Joins Ocean Spray

A former Kraft Heinz executive has been hired as the new chief financial officer of Ocean Spray.

Daniel Cunha was appointed CFO of Ocean Spray effective Nov. 11. His most recent previous employment was with Tangram Partners, a private-equity firm he co-founded. Previously, he had been CFO of Heinz North America prior to its merger with Kraft, and then CFO of the beverages and snack nuts business unit after the merger.

“I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Daniel to Ocean Spray where he will undoubtedly make an impact as a financial leader with a keen strategic orientation to accelerate the evolution of our cooperative toward a health and wellness company," Ocean Spray CEO Bobby Chacko said in a statement. “I am particularly impressed with Daniel's ideas and approach to leadership when it comes to the strategic vs. operational requirements of a CFO, as well as his ability to navigate through transformational growth.”