/ / / Heart Assn. Announces Food Industry Contest

The American Heart Association is inviting food companies to vie for an opportunity to be recognized for innovations that improve the health of the food system.

The Foodscape Innovation Awards will recognize innovations that serve to improve the heart and/or brain health of American consumers. The two entry categories are Innovation in Nutrition, for efforts that result in a positive shift in nutrition quality, and Innovation in Health Promotion, for improvements in the availability, accessibility, sustainability, desirability and/or affordability of healthier products.

“Our goal in recognizing health-promoting innovations by companies and organizations in the food business is to shine a bright light on good work and accelerate positive change in the foodscape,” said Dr. Eduardo Sanchez, the AHA’s chief medical officer for prevention.

For additional details and to apply, visit heart.org/foodinnovationawards.