/ / / PepsiCo's Indra Nooyi Being Considered for World Bank Post

PepsiCo's Indra Nooyi is among a trio of names being considered to lead the World Bank, according to several media reports.

Nooyi, who stepped down as Pepsico CEO last October but remains chairman, is being considered, along with David Malpass, undersecretary for international affairs at the Treasury Dept., and Ray Washburne, CEO of Overseas Private Investment Corp., according to White House officials.

The three names surfaced a day after officials said President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump was helping lead the search for a new World Bank president to succeed Jim Yong Kim, who is stepping down on Feb. 1, according to a Reuters report.

The U.S. has a controlling voting interest in the World Bank and has traditionally chosen the institution’s leader since it began operations in 1946, according to Reuters.

Kim is a Korean-American physician and anthropologist and has been president of the World Bank since 2012. On Jan. 7, he announced he would be stepping down effective Feb. 1 -- more than three years before his term ends -- to join private equity fund Global Infrastructure Partners.