/ / / Three Women in Food and Beverage to be Honored During Upcoming Awards Presentation

Influential Women in Manufacturing, a program that honors women effecting change in discrete and process manufacturing companies, will be honoring three women from the food and beverage space during an awards luncheon on Manufacturing Day 2019 (October 4).

The 2019 IWIM honorees were announced in May and included, from food and beverage:

All three women will be on hand during the event, each receiving an award on behalf of the work they've done to help elevate women who are working in what has traditionally been male-dominated manufacturing fields.

Kate Rome, who also serves as the co-chair of the Food Processing Suppliers Association's Women's Council, will also be part of a panel during the luncheon. She, along with Chandra Brown, CEO, MxD; and Nicole Wiggins, Corporate Diversity and Inclusion Leader, Navistar will speak about the their roles and how women's roles in manufacturing have evolved.

If you'll be in town for Process Expo the following week or are curious to learn more about Influential Women in Manufacturing, you can purchase a luncheon ticket on the Influential Women in Manufacturing website.

If you'd like to learn more, you can also contact me, Digital Director for Food Processing (and also the creator and co-founder of Influential Women in Manufacturing).