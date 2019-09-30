/ / / Keurig Dr Pepper Plans New Plant for Allentown, Pa.

Keurig Dr Pepper is planning a production and warehouse facility in Allentown, Pa., that should cost approximately $200 million and create nearly 400 jobs.

KDP officials would not say exactly what will be produced in the new plant, other than it "will be focused on the production of non-carbonated beverages. We’ve not specified beyond that." That category would include Bai, an upstart marketer of antioxidant-infused beverages, which Dr Pepper acquired in late 2016 for $1.7 billion in cash ... and Core Nutrition LLC, a maker of premium bottled waters, which KDP bought in late 2018, for $525 million.

The news release noted, "This new facility provides KDP additional, highly efficient capacity for existing and new brands. In addition, this facility will help the Company optimize its logistics footprint in the Northeast by providing large-scale warehouse operations."

The company, formed through the 2018 merger of Dr Pepper Snapple Group and Keurig Green Mountain, also did not say when the new facility might come on line.