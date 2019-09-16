/ / / Kind Snacks President Becomes CEO

The president of Kind Healthy Snacks is taking on the additional role of CEO, with the company founder moving to executive chairman.

Mike Barkley, hired early this year as company president and chief operating officer, will become CEO. Daniel Lubetzky, who founded Kind 15 years ago, will become executive chairman, with responsibilities for long-term strategic planning.

Other executive hires at Kind include: Dan Poland, former chief supply chain officer at Pinnacle Foods, as chief operating officer; Doug Beherns, former head of sales at Danone WhiteWave, as chief customer officer; and Rebecca Bagin as chief human resources officer, a role she previously had at Tory Burch.

“These appointments come at an incredibly exciting time for KIND as we seek to bolster our leadership in our current categories, while also entering new categories and rapidly expanding our global footprint,” Barkley said in a statement.