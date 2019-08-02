/ / / Manischewitz Sold to Kosher Distributor

Manischewitz Co., the world’s largest processor of matzo, is being acquired by one of the world’s largest distributors of kosher products.

Kenover Marketing Corp., generally known as Kayco, has announced an agreement to buy Manishewitz, a business founded 131 years ago as a matzo bakery in Cincinnati. The deal will include matzo, wine and other high-profile Manischewitz products, but will not include certain other products like its line of canned fish. Terms of the purchase were not announced.

The deal is the latest in a series of ownership changes experienced by Manischewitz in its long history. It will add a prestigious name to the portfolio of Kayco’s kosher brands, which already includes Sabra, Kedem and Elite.