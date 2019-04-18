/ / / Mars Wrigley Confectionery Offering World's Sweetest Internship

We don't often to get to say "How sweet it is" and mean it, but Mars Wrigley Confectionery is offering up an opportunity that defies any other expression.

The confectioner is offering what it calls The World’s Sweetest Internship 2019.

According to the brand, The World’s Sweetest Internship is a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join our team of 500+ Chicagoland Associates who work behind the scenes every day to bring the magic of confectionery to life and better moments to consumers around the world." The coveted intern will be able to "develop their community-building skills by developing communications, digital storytelling and program management skills, as well as network among corporate and NGO community engagement leaders in the city."

Did we mention it's a paid 8-12 week gig and that you'll get a year's supply of candy too?

Just in case you're still on the fence, this is an excerpt from the job posting:

From our global headquarters on Goose Island in Chicago, you will be responsible for helping us in our mission to create #BetterMoments that make our city, and the world, smile. Mars Wrigley Confectionery’s Associates, resources and partnerships will be at your disposal to organize events and activations that exemplify the ways we’re giving back to the city we call home.

If you're at least 21 years of age as of May 20, 2019, but also are the endearing type that has a 'kid in a candy store' way about you, then stop what you're doing and head over and apply.

Good luck (and if one of our lucky readers—or their kid—gets the internship, let us know!)