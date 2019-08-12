/ / / Processor at the Center of Mississippi ICE Raid had Past Labor Lawsuits

Koch Foods, the poultry processor at the center of the the ICE raids conducted last week had settled a multi-year lawsuit last year relating to claims of sexual and physical assaults against its Hispanic workers according to a report from Reuters.

In the report, at least one company official maintains the allegations are false while acknowledging the Illinois-based company had been fighting the matter in court for more than eight years.

According to the lawsuit, which was brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, complaints spanning from 2004 to 2008, alleged "a manager would grope women from behind while they were working, punch employees and throw chicken parts at them."

The report explains that Koch Foods, which is a privately held company (and also listed on Food Processing's Top 100 food companies list), enlisted a third-party review of video surveillance at the plant and found no evidence of such activity.

Read the full article, Allegations of labor abuses dogged Mississippi plant years before immigration raids