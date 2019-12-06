/ / / New CEO for Johnsonville Holdings

Michael Stayer-Suprick has been elected to succeed his father Ralph C. Stayer as CEO of Johnsonville Holdings, the parent company of Johnsonville LLC, the 74-year-old sausage company based in Sheboygan Falls, Wis.

In this additional role, Stayer-Suprick will help lead the overall investment strategy and direction of the family enterprise. Stayer-Suprick is currently the president of Johnsonville’s international business. Ralph Stayer will remain as Johnsonville Holdings chairman

“Over the last several years, Michael has demonstrated leadership strengths and a commitment to developing our members while growing this business,” Ralph Stayer said in a statement. “I’m proud that he will continue the family legacy and place us in a position to succeed now and in the future.”