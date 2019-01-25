/ / / Perdue Fills New E-Commerce Job

Perdue Foods has formed a new vice-president position devoted to e-commerce, and has hired an executive from Omaha Steaks International to fill it.

David Zucker, a 25-year veteran of online retailing, was most recently general manager and chief marketing officer of Omaha Steaks. He will oversee all aspects of Perdue’s e-commerce strategy.

“E-commerce is an increasingly important part of the Perdue Foods growth plan, and we’re pleased that David Zucker is onboard to lead our efforts,” said Mark McKay, president of Perdue Premium Poultry. “We have to meet consumers where they are today, which is more and more online, and expanding our presence is vital to drive new growth for our business and brands.”

Before working for Omaha Steaks, Zucker had been CMO for both Vitacost.com, a public online retailer of vitamin, nutritional supplements and shelf stable foods, and Gilt Groupe, an online flash sale retailer of high-end fashion. He has also worked at Dell Inc., the Home Shopping Network, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and Priceline.com.