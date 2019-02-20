Trump and the Garlic Industry
Feb 20, 2019
The Trump administration has proved a mixed blessing for a California town known as the garlic capital of the world, according to a report on NPR.
Gilroy, Calif. is famous for its annual garlic festival. But starting in the 1990s, Chinese garlic, priced at about one-quarter of local product, hit the domestic industry hard. Christopher Ranch, Gilroy’s largest garlic producer, had to cut workforce and hours. Then the Trump administration imposed a 10% tariff on Chinese garlic, and as a result, sales at Christopher Ranch rose 20% last year.
But at the same time, a crackdown on illegal immigration has sowed fear among the largely Hispanic workforce in Gilroy’s farms and processing plants. “Just in general, there has been a lot more fear...just fear to be out in public,” a local outreach coordinator told NPR.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments