Tyson Buys Chicken Ops in Europe, Thailand
Feb 07, 2019
Tyson Foods has made a deal to acquire the European and Thai assets of Brazil’s BRF S.A. for $340 million.
The acquisition will leave Tyson with four poultry processing facilities, plus associated growing and support operations, in Thailand, as well as processing operations in Holland and the United Kingdom. Brands that will pass into Tyson’s hands include Grabits, Hot ‘N’ Kickin’ Chicken, Speedy Pollo and Sadi, as well as some private label brands.
The acquisition comes on the heels of Tyson’s purchase of Keystone Foods, a major supplier of McDonald’s and other quick service restaurants, on Nov. 30.
Donnie King, Tyson’s group president of international, estimates that 90% of growth in protein consumption will come outside the United States, with 60% of global volume growth coming from Asia in the next five years.
“Increasing our international footprint with in-country operations and export capabilities will help Tyson Foods strategically access new markets and better serve the growing global demand for our value-added protein,” King says.
