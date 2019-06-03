/ / / Tyson Creates, Fills CMO Position

Tyson Foods has created the position of chief marketing officer and promoted the head of its Tyson and Jimmy Dean businesses to fill it.

Noelle O’Mara, who was hired in April 2016 as vice president for new business models, will report directly to CEO Noel White. She will be responsible for innovation and brand building across the company, including consumer insights and analytics, research and development, innovation and marketing effectiveness.

O’Mara had most recently been general manager and senior vice president of two of the company’s billion dollar brands, Jimmy Dean and Tyson. Before joining Tyson Foods, O’Mara held senior level marketing positions with Kraft Heinz.