/ / / Tyson Foods Names Dean Banks President

Tyson Foods has named Dean Banks, one of its board members, as company president. In that role, Banks replaces Noel White, who will continue as CEO.

Banks will remain on Tyson’s board of directors, which he joined in 2017. He comes to the president's position from the leadership team at X, the “big ideas” R&D company formerly known as Google X and now part of Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent. He also has been CEO of biotechnology company Vergent Bioscience, where he still serves on the board. He was previously managing partner of SEED Ventures, a group investing in and developing early stage health care technologies.

“In the two years that I have had the privilege of serving on the Tyson Foods board, I have been impressed with the company’s forward‐thinking leadership and the ability of such a venerable institution to adapt and thrive as a modern food company,” Banks said in a statement. “I have had the opportunity to work with many cutting‐edge, innovative companies during my career, and I look forward to bringing my skills and experience to Tyson Foods on a full‐time basis.”