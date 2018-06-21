Breyers Scoops Up Dessert Ice Cream Combinations Everyone Can Love
Why choose just one ice cream favorite when you can have two? That’s the thought process behind new Breyers 2in1 ice cream from Unilever. Four combinations mean dessert lovers don’t have to choose.
There’s Oreo Chips Ahoy!, which is vanilla ice cream loaded with pieces of real Oreo cookies swirled together with caramel ice cream and pieces of Chips Ahoy! cookies. Reese’s Reese’s Pieces is peanut butter ice cream loaded with pieces of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups swirled together with chocolate ice cream and loads of Reese’s Pieces mini candies. Snickers M&Ms combines caramel ice cream loaded with pieces of Snickers swirled together with chocolate ice cream and M&Ms minis. Last, there’s Heath Waffle Cone, which is vanilla ice cream loaded with Heath toffee pieces swirled together with chocolate ice cream and fudge-covered waffle cone pieces. All four flavors come in 48-oz. tubs for a suggested retail price of $3.99 to $5.49.
