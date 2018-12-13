/ / / / Lactalis Group Rolls Out Gourmet Pairings as Part of its President Line

Président, a leading brand of the Lactalis Group, is rolling out Gourmet Pairings, a smooth and creamy cheese paired with culinary-inspired gourmet toppings. The line is debuting in three flavor combinations: Feta with Roasted Red Pepper, Blue Cheese with Caramelized Onions and Aged White Cheddar with Apple Chutney. Perfect for spreading and dipping, the innovative new products come in 7-oz. tubs intended for merchandising in the specialty cheese department.

The product makes the art of pairing cheese and toppings more convenient for those entertaining at home or simply looking for an accessible, yet indulgent snack. Early product testers said, “It’s exactly what I do on my own, but it’s easier this way,” and “The already paired topping takes the guesswork out of serving.”

“The ready-to-serve packaging is designed with a clear, semi-circular, cut-out window for visible toppings and a clean aesthetic for easy display,” says Faith Rutzen, senior marketing manager. “Président is thrilled to offer a no-fuss option for stress-free entertaining with chef-inspired, paired toppings that are guaranteed to impress party guests.”