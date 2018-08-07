Lean Cuisine Makes Meatless Mondays More Attainable with Origins Dishes
The Lean Cuisine brand of Nestlé USA is expanding its menu with Origins, 14 meatless comfort dishes made with at least 70 percent organic ingredients. Origins includes seven new recipes and seven updated dishes from the Lean Cuisine Marketplace line.
Each features on-trend ingredients in innovative ways, putting a new, flavorful twist on plant-based proteins and vegetables and playing at the intersection of a desire for meatless options and an increasing demand for organic foods. The Butternut Squash Lasagna, for example, contains organic pasta, butternut squash, layers of goat cheese, spinach and warm spices to deliver 17g of protein. Other specialties include Linguine with Ricotta and Spinach Meatless Meatballs, Mushroom and Vegetable Shepherd’s Pie and Tuscan-Style Vegetable Lasagna.
The line also includes two vegan options: Coconut Chickpea Curry (12g of complete plant protein and 19g of fiber) and Sicilian-Style Pesto with Lentil Pasta (15g of complete plant protein and 5g of fiber). The Origins line of single-serve meals has a suggested retail price of $3.69.
