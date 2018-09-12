Food Processing

/ / / / Outsiders Pizza Debuts Regional Pizza Concepts

Outsiders Pizza Debuts Regional Pizza Concepts

Frozen pizza newcomer Outsiders Pizza Co. uses the motto “no same old same old” pizza. The company’s product developers traveled the country eating lots of pizza and fell in love with a number of lesser-known regional recipes. The brand made its debut with six pizza concepts, three from each Detroit and Milwaukee tasting experiences. The recipes celebrate the ingredients and flavors of these two Midwestern cities.

Under the Detroit banner there’s a barbecue pulled pork and bacon with white cheddar and brick cheeses pizza. There’s also a Genoa salami pizza with the same two cheeses. The third pizza is all about cheese, and features three: brick, fontina and white cheddar.

The Milwaukee offering includes a spicy sausage pizza that is topped with cheese curds, a Wisconsin favorite. The pepperoni pizza includes mozzarella and provolone. The Wisconsin three cheese pizza contains a hearty topping of mozzarella, provolone and Colby Jack. The company is committed to the environment and uses a minimum amount of film and cardboard to package the frozen pizzas. This also allows the shopper to clearly see all the toppings.

Outsiders Pizza Milwaukee
Category:
New Food Products
Product Type:
Packaged/Prepared Foods
Manufacturer:
Outsiders Pizza Co.
