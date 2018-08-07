Quest Nutrition Rolling Out High-Protein Frozen Pizza
The frozen pizza category continues to grow despite the challenges consumers have finding a tasty, better-for-you option. Four in 10 U.S. frozen/refrigerated pizza consumers keep their freezers stocked with frozen pizza, according to Mintel, but nearly 50 percent believe frozen pizza has little nutritional value and 75 percent agree they are willing to spend more on better quality frozen pizza.
Quest Nutrition is helping bridge the gap with Quest Thin Crust Pizzas, which swap the normally carbohydrate-loaded crust with a gluten-free one made from whey protein. The 9-in. pizzas come in three varieties -- 4-Cheese, Uncured Pepperoni and Supreme — with one serving (half of a pizza) containing 20-28g of protein and 5-6g net carbs. This yields 80 percent fewer net carbs than the leading brand.
“Of the many high-carb foods that people give up in pursuit of a healthier lifestyle, pizza is the one they miss the most,” says Suzanne Ginestro, chief marketing officer at Quest Nutrition. “We are on a quest to make high-protein, low-carb foods that feed people’s cravings, so we’re thrilled to introduce this new pizza.”
