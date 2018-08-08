Mizkan Rolls Out Guilt-Free Ragu Pasta Sauce
Mizkan America Inc. is rolling out Ragu Simply Pasta Sauces. Made with wholesome ingredients, the jarred shelf-stable pasta sauce makes for a quick-and-easy homemade-like meal. To explore the impact and stress of the busy back-to-school season on weeknight mealtime, the brand team connected with 1,000 moms across America and learned that the majority of moms polled (52 percent) said they feel more stress during this season when compared to the summer. Additionally, three-out-of-four moms are worried about the ingredients in their children’s diets, including those they don’t recognize, especially added sugar and artificial ingredients.
The new line is designed to ease their concerns, as it is made with California vine-ripened tomatoes, 100 percent olive oil, carrots, onions and other whole-food ingredients and contains no added sugar, artificial colors, artificial flavors or high-fructose corn syrup. The four varieties are: chunky marinara, chunky garden vegetable, flavored with meat and traditional. All but the meat variety are Non-GMO Project Verified. The 24-oz. glass jars have a suggested retail price of $2.19.
