/ / / / Stacy's Snacks Introduces Cheese Petites Baked Cheese Snacks

The Stacy’s Snacks brand is introducing Cheese Petites, a snack that simplifies the beloved combination of real cheese and crackers. Designed to be enjoyed on-the-go or featured as the new centerpiece of any food spread, the crackers come in Parmesan with Rosemary and Romano with Garlic and Pepper flavors. With cheese as the first ingredient, one serving is a good source of calcium and delivers 6g of protein.

Sold in the deli section of retailers nationwide, the new snack comes in 4-oz. bags with a suggested retail price of $4.99. Stacy’s Snacks is one of the many brands that make up the Frito-Lay North America division of PepsiCo Inc. The brand is known for its many varied flavors of pita chips, which take up to 14 hours to bake and contain no artificial colors or flavors.

“We’re excited to expand our offerings with the brand’s biggest innovation in years,” says Stuart Beck, senior director of marketing for Stacy’s Snacks. “We are always looking for ways to offer sophisticated snacks with the high-quality and delicious taste that the Stacy’s brand represents.”



