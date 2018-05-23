Traina Foods Introduces Home Grown Barbecue Sauce
Traina Foods, a U.S. purveyor of sun-dried fruit, introduces Traina Home Grown BBQ Sauce in sun-dried plum and sun-dried apricot varieties. Originally created and served at the Traina family restaurant, The Fruit Yard, in Modesto, Calif., the retail line functions not only as a sauce, but also as a dip and marinade. The company blends tomatoes with naturally sun-dried fruit puree to create a balance of sweet and savory. Both sauces complement a variety of meat, poultry, seafood and vegetables. They are kosher, gluten-free, vegan and made without the use of corn syrup.
The sauces come in 16-oz squeeze bottles with a suggested retail price of $3.99-4.99. Earlier in the year, the company rolled out Organic Classic Sun Dried Tomato Ketchup, Organic Sicilian Ketchup, which contains a unique blend of fennel, garlic and other Italian spices, and Fruitons under the Traina Home Grown banner. Fruitons is a line of sun-dried fruits and vegetables that comes in single-serve 0.75-oz. packs and 6-oz. family-sized bags. The savory variety features tomatoes, garlic and herbs, while the sweet variety is a blend of peaches, cranberries, grapes, apples and blueberries.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments