/ / / / Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts Offers An American Twist on Mochi

For more than 30 years, Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts has been an iconic Hawaiian brand best known for its premium mochi, which is bite-sized ice cream treats wrapped in sweetened, soft and chewy rice dough. Now, the company gives this Asian treat an American twist by wrapping the ice cream in cookie dough.

The novelty comes in four varieties: Birthday Cake, Brownie Batter, Chocolate Chip and Sugar Cookie. Each Bubbies Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bite features superpremium ice cream wrapped in gluten-free, egg-free cookie dough and is 100% safe for consumption in “unbaked” form. One bite contains 130 calories or less, with the bites sold six to an 8-oz. box for $5.99 to $6.99. Last year the company introduced Triple Chocolate Mochi, which is a decadent blend of sweet, smooth chocolate ice cream with premium chocolate chips wrapped in chewy chocolate mochi.

“Cookie dough is a classic favorite that’s here to stay,” says CEO Rick Schaffer. “By coupling these delicious cookie dough flavors with our expertise in premium bite-sized ice cream treats, we’re opening a new world of innovative snacking possibilities.”