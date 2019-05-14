/ / / / Lunchables Provide Brunch on the Go

Lunchables, the brand known for bringing mixed-up fun to mealtime, is ushering in a new era of breakfast with the launch of Lunchables Brunchables. The mini meal kits let you create your own breakfast sandwich with meat (ready-to-eat bacon strips, ham or sausage patty), cheese and flatbread. All kits include a mini blueberry muffin for a little sweetness. The suggested retail price is $1.99 per pack.

The brand first dabbled in the morning daypart in 2015 when, for its 25th anniversary, it introduced Lunchables Breakfast. Cinnamon Roll Dippers was four mini cinnamon rolls, spreadable frosting and raisins. Pancake & Bacon Dippers and Waffle & Bacon Dippers were either three mini pancakes or waffles sticks with a side of syrup and Oscar Mayer Bacon Bits. The intent was to dip the pancake or waffle stick in the syrup and then the bacon bits.

Today the Lunchables brand includes an extensive array of ready-to-eat meal and snack combinations, featuring cheeses, crackers, luncheon meats and breads to make stacks, sandwiches, pizzas, kabobs, nachos, subs, wraps and more. Packs with drinks are available, as well as organic and natural options. There are even dunkable sweet treats.