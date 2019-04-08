/ / / / Music Serves as Inspiration for New Line of Lay's Chips

Lay’s, a leading salty snack brand from PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay division, has earned a reputation for being creative with its limited-edition potato chip flavors. These adventurous flavors come to fruition through various approaches. Sometimes concepts are developed internally, with consumer panels voting for their favorite. Other times consumers submit concepts they craft in their home kitchen and the Lay’s experts choose their favorites. Now the snack chip brand is using music for innovation inspiration. Its latest creation is the “Turn Up the Flavor” program, which is composed of three limited-time flavors inspired by pop, hip hop and rock music.

Why music? The sensorial experience of each flavor aims to give fans the same sensorial experience of listening to each genre of music. The tangy and vibrant flavors of Wavy Electric Lime and Sea Salt, for example, are energetic and upbeat like pop music while the harmony of the distinct beats and spicy lyrics of hip hop is showcased in the union of two fiercely loved Lay’s flavors: Flamin’ Hot and Dill Pickle. Last, Kettle Cooked Classic Beer Cheese is a bold, exciting flavor that matches the feeling you get listening to traditional rock music.