/ / / / New Yogurt Line Aimed at Helping Kids’ Brain Development

Ingenuity Brands, a company dedicated to food-based brain nutrition, is launching Brainiac Kids, the first line of kids’ yogurts targeted to help their developing brains. The products are made with whole milk and enhanced with the company’s proprietary BrainPack, a unique blend of brain-building nutrients, such as omega-3 fatty acids and choline. Brainiac Kids contains 40 percent less sugar and 50 percent more protein than the leading kids’ yogurt, while the yogurt drinks have 50 percent less sugar than the leading kids’ yogurt drink.

All formats come in four kid-approved flavors -- cherry vanilla, mixed berry, strawberry and strawberry banana — and contain three strains of live and active probiotic cultures. Products also are non-GMO, gluten free, kosher, made with milk from cows not treated with artificial growth hormones and contain no artificial ingredients. The yogurt comes in 4-oz. cups and is sold in packs of four, as well as 2-oz. tubes in boxes of eight. The drinks come in 4- and 7-oz. bottles.