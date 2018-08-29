/ / / Equipment Round Up: September 2018

Ball valves improve production and cleaning

This two-piece ball valve design simplifies teardown, cleaning and service compared to conventional three-piece ball valves, which require more time and tools to maintain. The design delivers faster turnaround in batch production, shorter downtime intervals and lower maintenance total ownership costs. And it claims to be the industry’s first 3A Sanitary Certified ball valve. They are designed to meet the highest safety standards for critical processing applications, and add efficiency to both production and maintenance. Lee Industries; Philipsburg, Pa.; 814-342-0461; leeind.com

Infrared pyrometer

The Thermalert 4.0 is an infrared spot pyrometer for automatic, noncontact temperature measurement in harsh industrial environments. Intended for use with temperatures of -40° to 4,082°F, the pyrometer series comprises 13 models with varied spectral responses, including dedicated sensors for metals, glass, plastics, paper and food products. The device offers a choice of optics for long and short focal distances. The device is rated IP65/NEMA4 and supports remote configuration, monitoring, field calibration and firmware updates. These functions are said to lower service costs and time spent on setup and troubleshooting. Plug and play operation further facilitates installation and maintenance. Fluke Corp.; Everett, Wash.; 800-443-5853; www.fluke.com

Stainless steel alternative

The vendor’s molecular conversion of aluminum alloy provides drive equipment with all the protection food and beverage applications demand. It's an alternative to stainless steel geared motors at a fraction of the price. The NSD TUPH surface conversion consists of an extremely corrosion-resistant and strong base layer (seven times harder than standard aluminum alloy) that is sealed for corrosion protection and routine cleaning. This solution is ideal for harsh environments involving chemicals or wash-downs, and where sanitation and cleanliness are the highest priority. NSD TUPH -- a food grade solution that is FDA-compliant – is available in five of the vendor's product families (two-stage helical bevel, helical in-line, worm gear boxes, motors, and variable frequency drives). Nord Gear; Waunakee, Wis.; 608-849-7300; www.nord.com

Powder & bulk level measurement

EchoPro pulse radar solids level sensors provide reliable, cost-effective, non-contact level measurement in difficult applications. These 26 GHz pulse radar sensors work with powders, grains, pellets and aggregates in dusty environments with limited space and varying angles of material repose. The unit is offered in three intrinsically safe models for silo, bin, stockpile or transfer station applications, with mounting bracket or gimbal-flange installation and pushbutton display or software configuration with HART communication. Flowline Inc.; Los Alamitos, Calif.; 562-598-3015; www.flowline.com/echopro-solids-radar

Hygienic drain equipment

Prevent bacteria in facility areas below the surface such as listeria in drains with hygienic drainage products. The company’s stainless steel pipes, fittings, floor drains, slot channels and trench drains are made of 304 and 316L austenitic stainless steel, and can be customized to meet specific hygienic drainage needs. Josam Co.; Michigan City, Ind.; 219-872-5531; www.josam.com

Rotary lobe pump

Achieve low shear and gentle product handling for syrups and sauces for both high and low viscosity products with the TopLobe Plus Series hygienic rotary lobe pump. It provides reliable performance with low-noise, robust, consistent, smooth displacement of product using sizable fluid cavities that can accommodate large solids in the product flow. A rotor-shaft attachment ensures accurate rotor positioning and backlash-free connection, while the gear case design ensures no cross-contamination of lubricating oils into the product zone. The TLP pump is suitable for horizontal or vertical mounting, capable of bi-directional flow and has a four-way mounting gear case. SPX Flow Inc.; Charlotte, N.C.; 704-752-4400; www.spxflow.com