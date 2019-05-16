/ / / B&G Foods Buys Clabber Girl

B&G Foods has acquired Clabber Girl Corp., a maker of baking products including cornstarch, baking powder and soda, and dessert mixes.

B&G bought Clabber Girl from Hulman & Co. Terms were not disclosed, but B&G said in a statement that it expects sales of Clabber products to reach up to $75 million a year.

Clabber Girl is the top-selling retail brand of baking powder. In addition to its eponymous products, the company’s brands include Rumford, Davis, Hearth Club and Royal.

“This acquisition is consistent with our longstanding acquisition strategy of targeting well-established brands with defensible market positions and strong cash flow at reasonable purchase price multiples,” Kenneth Romanzi, CEO of B&G Foods, said in a statement.