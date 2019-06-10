/ / / Beyond Meat CEO: Bring On More Orders

Beyond Meat says it is in a position to meet any new restaurant orders while its chief rival in the analogue-burger market is struggling to catch up with current demand, CNBC reports.

CEO Ethan Brown made the statement to stock analysts at the first earnings conference of the plant-based meat company, which just had a wildly successful IPO. “I don’t see any material obstacle, and I don’t see any manufacturing obstacle to being able to, in the appropriate amount of time and the right structure, take on many of the largest QSRs [quick-service restaurants] out there,” Brown said, according to CNBC.

Impossible Foods, Beyond’s major independent rival, is scheduled to have its product on the menu of Burger Kings across the country by the end of the year. Impossible, which is still privately held, has added shifts and production personnel, and is planning an expansion of production facilities, in an effort to fill demand at Burger King, White Castle and other customers.

Brown’s remarks were possibly aimed at McDonald’s, the largest fast-food chain, which still does not sell meatless burgers at most of its outlets. Its CEO has said that he is waiting to determine whether demand for a meatless alternative will justify the added complexity and expense of adding it to the menu.