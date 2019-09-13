/ / / Conagra Selling DSD Salty Snacks Brands

Conagra Brands is selling its direct-store-delivery (DSD) salty snacks business to Utz Quality Foods.

Conagra acquired the business, which includes the brands Snyder of Berlin, Tim’s Cascade Snacks, Hawaiian Snacks, Erin’s and Husman’s, when it bought Pinnacle Foods in October 2018. The acquisition is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year. Financial details were not disclosed.

“While Conagra has a large and growing snacks business, we do not currently operate with a DSD model,” Sean Connolly, president and CEO of Conagra Brands, said in a statement. “We believe this business will have more opportunity for growth under Utz, an established DSD operator.”