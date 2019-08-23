/ / / Del Monte to Close Four Plants

Del Monte Foods has announced plans to shutter facilities located in four states, as part of an ongoing trend rooted in declining consumer interest in canned fruits and vegetables.

The company will close plants in Sleepy Eye, Minn., and Mendota, Ill., by the end of this year. Also due to be shut down are facilities in Crystal City, Texas, and Cambria, Wis.

Production will be transferred to the remaining six North American facilities of Del Monte Foods, the American arm of Del Monte Pacific Limited. Almost 200 full-time and more than 600 seasonal employees will be affected.

Del Monte Foods shut plants in three other states last year.