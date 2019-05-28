/ / / New COO, Chief Counsel at Flowers Foods

Retirements have caused a handful of executive changes at Flowers Foods Inc. Bradley Alexander, president of Flowers' Fresh Packaged Bread Business Unit, has been named chief operating officer, a post vacant since the February promotion of Ryals McMullian to president/CEO.

The top job was vacant due to the retirement of Allen Shiver, 63. He joined the company in 1978 and served as president/CEO since 2013.

H. Mark Courtney, senior vice president of retail accounts, will replace Alexander atop the Fresh Packaged Bread Business Unit.

The company also announced that Stephen Avera, chief legal counsel, will retire at the end of the year after 33 years of service. Stephanie Tillman, the company's vice president, chief compliance officer and deputy general counsel, will succeed him on Jan. 1, 2020.