/ / / / Teasdale Latin Foods Introduces Beans with Protein Benefits

Beans are naturally a heart-healthy source of protein. What if that protein level was dialed up a notch? And, what if it was coupled with unique flavors? That’s what the innovation team at Teasdale Latin Foods has done with the new Teasdale Simply Especial line. The company’s chefs fused pea protein into their formulas to provide 10g of plant-based protein per serving.

Teasdale Simply Especial comes in 15.5-oz. cans in five varieties: Chili Verde, Chipotle Rojo, Mexican Chili, Peruvian and Spicy Cuban. Teasdale has been providing branded and private label Latin foods for more than 70 years. In addition to beans, the company produces hominy, tacos, tortillas, salsas, hot sauces, seasonings and peppers for retail, foodservice, wholesale, industrial and international channels.

“This is a very exciting time, and we’re at the forefront of innovation in the bean category. Right now, there is a global shift toward plant based-proteins,” says Yvonne Conroy, director of marketing and innovation. “More and more consumers are incorporating plant-based proteins into their diets, and we plan on being right there to provide them with quality and great flavors they can enjoy.”