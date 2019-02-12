/ / / / HP Hood Enters the Plant-Based Beverage Category with Planet Oat Oatmilk

Privately owned HP Hood, one of the largest and oldest branded dairy operators in the U.S., is growing its presence in the plant-based beverage category with Planet Oat Oatmilk. This new full-bodied milk alternative is naturally sweet and boasts the nutritional benefits of oats. It has a rich, creamy texture and clean flavor that may be enjoyed by the glass, in cereal, in coffee and is great for cooking. While being free from dairy, gluten, GMOs, lactose, nuts and soy, the company believes it is not as much an alternative as another beverage option and that milk users will find it appealing, as an 8-oz serving is an excellent source of calcium and vitamins A and D.

The new beverage comes in four varieties, with a serving of Original and Vanilla providing 90 calories, 1.5g fat and 2g protein. Extra Creamy is richer, with 120 calories and 3.5g fat, while Dark Chocolate has 140 calories and 2g fat and is the only variety to contain added sugars. The new refrigerated beverage comes in 52-oz. recloseable gabletop cartons and has a suggested retail price of $3.99.