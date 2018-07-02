Bare Snacks Introducing Baked Veggie Chips
Bare Snacks is rolling out a line of vegetable chips based on beets, carrots or sweet potatoes. These crunchy chips are the first line of baked, never fried, no oil veggie chips on the U.S. market, the company claims, and are made with simply sliced real vegetables, offering a great way to squeeze in more whole-food veggies every day.
The new savory snack lineup comes in six crave-worthy flavors: Sea Salt Beet, Salt & Vinegar Beet, Sea Salt Carrot, Ranch Carrot, Sea Salt Sweet Potato and Barbecue Sweet Potato. The chips are made using Bare’s proprietary baking technology to deliver exceptional crunch and flavor without adding oil. All the veggie chips are gluten free and, other than the ranch variety, are vegan.
Single-serve 40g bags contain 140-150 calories, no more than 1g of fat, 2-4g of protein and 5-7g of inherent fiber. The snacks also contain 10g of sugar with no added sugars. This marks Bare Snacks’ entrance into the savory category, expanding its snacking portfolio reach to include veggie chips alongside its popular Apple Chips, Banana Chips, Coconut Chips and Chia Coconut Bites.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments