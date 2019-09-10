/ / / / Better-for-You Frozen Apps from Farmwise LLC

Farmwise LLC has been pioneering healthier versions of America’s favorite frozen foods since 2014, when Boston couple Dave and Cristina Peters and their three children created the first batches of Veggie Fries in their home kitchen. Using a blend of farm-grown vegetables and beans, the family developed a patent-pending process to provide consumers a healthier alternative to America’s beloved ketchup dipper. Now the company is rolling out better-for-you versions of mozzarella sticks and potato skins.

Mozzarella & Broccoli Bites feature organic mozzarella cheese blended with finely chopped farm-grown broccoli and navy beans on the inside and a crunchy, gluten-free breading on the outside, providing 8g of protein per serving. Veggie Skins come in two varieties--broccoli with cheddar cheese and cauliflower with cheddar cheese—sold five to a box. Two skins is one serving and provide 5g of protein.

All Farmwise products are all natural, non-GMO and allergen friendly. Other Farmwise products include Veggie Tots, which were introduced in 2016, Veggie Rings in 2017 and Chicken Veggie Nuggets & Tenders in 2018. The new frozen microwavable products function as a better-for-you appetizer, afterschool snack or side dish.