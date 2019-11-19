Food Processing

/ / / / You’ll Want a Time Out With These Tasty New Single Serve Snacks from Farm Rich

You’ll Want a Time Out With These Tasty New Single Serve Snacks from Farm Rich

Sometimes, even adults need a time out, according to Farm Rich. So why not take the opportunity to fuel up on protein-rich, finger-food favorites. Now available nationwide at Walmart and Publix, Time Outs -- packed with up to 21g of protein per serving -- are a quick solution for anyone looking for a filling and easy snack to recharge during the day.

The new product line features four varieties of microwavable single-serve snacks with custom dipping sauces, perfect for curbing cravings. Varieties are: Pepperoni Pizza Roll-ups with marinara sauce, Fiesta Chicken Roll-ups with mild poblano ranch sauce, Boneless Chicken Bites with sweet barbecue sauce and Mozzarella Bites with marinara sauce. The 6-7-oz. Time Outs are priced around $3.49-4.49 and are located in the frozen foods section.

“With the average person eating five snack meals a week, variety and protein are important,” says Shannon Gilreath, director of marketing. “Our new Time Outs were created for busy consumers looking for quick-to-prepare food options that satiate hunger. Time Outs can easily be stocked in the freezer to help when cravings come on and to boost energy at any time of day.”

Farm RichTime outs Mozzarella
Category:
New Food Products
Product Type:
Snacks
Manufacturer:
Farm Rich