/ / / / Canada-based Good Fat Co. Expands Keto Snack Distribution to U.S.

As demand for healthy fat-fueled, keto-friendly snacks continues to grow, Canada-based The Good Fat Co. Ltd., is expanding distribution of its Love Good Fat bars into the U.S. The initial launch was Jan. 21 in all U.S. Whole Foods stores, with three varieties: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Mint Chocolate Chip and Peanut Butter Chocolatey. The other three flavors in the brand’s portfolio are: Chocolate Almond, Coconut Chocolate Chip and Peanut Butter and Jelly. The plant-based bars contain 1-2g sugar, 9-10g protein and 14g fats, with this high-fat, moderate-protein and very-little-sugar composition complementing the keto lifestyle.

“I’m passionate about changing the way we eat. My bars are based on the latest science that shows that there are health benefits to eating good fats and dramatically reducing sugar intake,” says Suzie Yorke, founder and CEO. “The demand for products that fit into a high-fat, low-carb lifestyle is growing. Customers love our bars because of their melt-in-your-mouth taste. There is nothing like this on the shelves. That’s driving phenomenal interest from retailers.”