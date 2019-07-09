/ / / / Kellogg Relaunches Kashi with Kashi Go

Kellogg Co. is breathing new life into its Kashi brand with a redesign of its best-selling GoLean line, which is now called Kashi Go. With the new name and look comes the Maple Brown Sugar Flakes & Clusters variety. This is a mix of hearty flakes and crispy clusters made with pumpkin seeds, lentils and quinoa. This is the first cereal in the Kashi Go line to have a flake format, featuring a proprietary recipe that delivers protein inside the flake, while still incorporating the crunchy clusters that people love and expect from Kashi. Each serving of the new variety delivers 10g of plant-based protein, 5g fiber, 36g whole grains and 9g sugar. It is Non-GMO Project Verified and kosher.

Kashi listened to consumer feedback and created a refreshed Kashi Go logo and look that pays homage to the way people live, which is on-the-go and ready for the next adventure. Building on this empowering tone, Kashi added action words that bring the product to life on each box, representing cherished activities and goals, such as rise, flow, play, defy, crush, wander and love.