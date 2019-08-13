/ / / / Kellogg’s Limited-edition Breakfast Cereal

While Kellogg Co., markets many cereal brands with characters who have been part of breakfast time for more than half a century, the company recognizes the power of limited-edition products featuring either licensed characters or seasonal flavors/colors. Most recently the company rolled out Baby Shark cereal—named after the popular kids’ song—just in time for the Shark Week summer-time television event. The cereal features berry-flavored loops with marshmallow bits.

Before summer, the company rolled out Toy Story 4 cereal to promote the June 21 release of the fourth installment of this Disney and Pixar classic. The carnival berry-flavored cereal came in boxes featuring Woody and Jessie on one and Buzz Lightyear on the other. The rings were covered in red and blue dots for a colorful bowlful.

This was not the first time Kellogg teamed up with this movie franchise. When Toy Story 3 came out in 2010, Kellogg offered a “sweetened, vanilla-flavored corn cereal with star-studded fun.” And, a limited-edition Unicorn cereal was offered in 2018. The “magic cupcake” flavored cereal came in red, blue and purple loops with white crunchies.