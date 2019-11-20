/ / / / Sweet Earth Foods Delivers the Taste and Texture of Beef

Plant-based food innovator Sweet Earth Foods, a business of Nestlé USA since 2017, is rolling out the Sweet Earth Awesome Burger and Sweet Earth Awesome Grounds. The burger is designed to satisfy cravings for a meaty, juicy beef, while providing the nutrition and sustainable features of plant-based nutrition.

The ground product allows home cooks to use plant-based protein in their favorite recipes, everything from chili to meatballs. The non-GMO meat substitutes were developed by Sweet Earth’s culinary team with Nestlé research and development support. The products are made with U.S.-sourced yellow pea protein, which is protein-dense and results in a burger that is high in protein (26g) and fiber (6g).

Sweet Earth Foods is a fast-growing vegetarian food innovator that brings consumers flavor-forward, nutrient-dense, sustainably minded products. Their on-trend products feature plant-based proteins, such as seitan (wheat based), tofu and legumes like lentils, chickpeas and beans. The company manufactures more than 60 plant-based products and has produced 8 million pounds of plant-based protein. For a limited time, the Awesome Burger is a secret menu item exclusively at Burger Joint’s Industry City location in Brooklyn.