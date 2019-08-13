/ / / / Tyson Sees Chicken As a Chip

With the line between meals and snacks blurring, Tyson Foods Inc. wants to make sure consumers think of chicken regardless of the time of day. That’s what the varied new products under the Tyson Any’tizers brand intends to do. New Any’tizers Chicken Chips are triangle-shaped and feature the satisfying crunch of a chip. They are available in barbecue, cheddar sour cream and ranch flavors. With 55 chips per bag and approximately 11 grams of protein in each serving, Chicken Chips are perfect for any snacking occasion.

The company also now offers Tyson Any’tizers Tajín Chili Lime Boneless Chicken Bites through a new partnership with Tajín, one of Mexico’s most recognized seasoning brands. Tajín’s authentic flavor is a unique blend of mild chili peppers, dehydrated lime juice and sea salt. It is primarily used to enhance the flavor of desserts, vegetables, fresh fruit and now, protein. Both product lines are made with quality all-white meat chicken raised with no antibiotics ever and are sold in the frozen section of major grocery retailers nationwide.