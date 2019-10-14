/ / / / Garden Lites Introduces vegetable cakes and frittatas

Veggies Made Great by Garden Lites, a leader in unique vegetable-rich prepared foods, is adding five products to its lineup, two new veggie cakes and three frittatas. Made with a blend of seven different vegetables, brown rice and egg, the company’s original Superfood Veggie Cake debuted in 2014, and sales continue to grow, which inspired the company to roll out additional options.

The two new gluten-free Veggie Cake varieties are Butternut Squash and Broccoli Cheddar. The former contains butternut squash, carrots and a hint of brown sugar, while the latter is packed with broccoli, carrots and cheddar cheese. Both deliver 5g of protein and 90 calories.

The frittata varieties are: Mushroom & 3 Cheese Egg White, Spinach Egg White and Veggie Bacon & Potato. One serving contains 5g of protein and 70-80 calories. Vegetables are the first and primary ingredient in all varieties and are nutritionally smart, according to the company, as they are low in fat, sugar and salt. All items are sold frozen and ready to eat after 45 seconds in microwave.